The Second Group of the National Antarctic Expedition Leaves Today Bulgaria

The second group of the 27th National Antarctic Expedition is leaving tonight the country, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The group will be led by Hristo Pimpirev and will travel from Sofia via Santiago de Chile to Punta Arenas.

Besides the director of the native Antarctic Institute, three more professors, one of whom are Mongolians, will all be transported to King George Island on a Brazilian military plane and from there to our base Livingston Island with a Colombian navy warship.