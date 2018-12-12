National Assembly Will Discuss the Changes in the Anti-Corruption Law

Bulgaria: National Assembly Will Discuss the Changes in the Anti-Corruption Law


The latest proposals for amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act will be discussed by the Parliament's Legal Committee today.

According to them, illegally acquired property could be confiscated also in the case of a suspended criminal case, and the one-year deadlines for confiscation are dropped.

Amendments in practice circumvent the court's decision, which has the force of law, and suggests that the work of the anti-corruption commission should not be bound by any time.

