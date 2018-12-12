The European Parliament will Continue its Work Despite the Strasbourg Attack

World » EU | December 12, 2018, Wednesday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The European Parliament will Continue its Work Despite the Strasbourg Attack

The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, expressed condolences for the victims in Strasbourg. "I mourn about the victims of the Strasbourg attack," wrote Antonio Tajani in Twitter. ''We will not back down! We will defeat terrorism and those who want to attack our way of life. The European Parliament continues to work'', he said.


The European Parliament will continue its work until the end of the week, despite the attack. The European Parliament "will not be afraid of terrorist or criminal attacks," said Antonio Tajani.


Several MEPs were near the Christmas market in Strasbourg when the shooting began. They have hidden in hotels, restaurants or in the European Parliament building.

An Emergency Protocol was activated in the European Parliament building and entry and exit of the building was prohibited.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terrorist attack, Antonio Tajani, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria