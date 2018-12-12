BFSA Reports 198 Inspections of Packed Fruits and Vegetables

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said it carried out 198 inspections of packed fruits and vegetables, fresh and frozen, within two weeks, reports Focus News Agency.

The inspectors found 12 violations, including incomplete information about the packing company, about food additives such as glazing agents E904 and E914, about preservatives, and incomplete safety instructions. In the course of the inspections, there were no inconsistencies with quality requirements pursuant to the market standards for the offered fruits and vegetables.