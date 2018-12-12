BFSA Reports 198 Inspections of Packed Fruits and Vegetables

Society » HEALTH | December 12, 2018, Wednesday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BFSA Reports 198 Inspections of Packed Fruits and Vegetables

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said it carried out 198 inspections of packed fruits and vegetables, fresh and frozen, within two weeks, reports Focus News Agency. 

The inspectors found 12 violations, including incomplete information about the packing company, about food additives such as glazing agents E904 and E914, about preservatives, and incomplete safety instructions. In the course of the inspections, there were no inconsistencies with quality requirements pursuant to the market standards for the offered fruits and vegetables.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria