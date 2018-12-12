Four Detained in Bulgaria for Human Trafficking

The specialised prosecutor's office on 11th of December pressed charges against four people for involvement in an organised crime group for trafficking in human beings used for the purpose of sexual exploitation. They were detained in a joint operation on the territory of Varna and Sofia by employees of the Transborder Organised Crime Department at the Directorate for combatting Organised Crime, its local structure in Varna and the Specialised Prosecutor's Office, reports BNT.

Searches, seizures and other investigative actions were carried out at addresses Varna and Sofia, as well as premises in Sofia, run by an erotic club.

Significant amounts of money have been seized in various currencies, mobile phones and SIM cards, computer configurations, notebooks with notes, and other evidence of the crime group activity. A number of witnesses have been interviewed, some of them before a judge. Some of the witnesses were the victims of sexual exploitation.

Three of the accused have been assigned a home arrest measure.

The fourth is subject to a monetary guarantee.