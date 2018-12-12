Bulgarian International Hauliers are Considering a Protest in Brussels on Jan 10

The reason is the general approach adopted by the Council of the European Union last week on the Mobility 1 package, which threatens with bankruptcy thousands of Bulgarian companies. In the EP Bulgaria will demand that drivers continue to sleep in the cabin; droppping the requirement for return of the drivers once in four weeks, as well as the restrictions on the so-called "cross-courses", reports BNT.

The first meeting of the EP and the Transport Committee, where the proposals for the "mobility package" will be considered, is in January next year.

Bulgaria will continue to seek allies among the other countries of Eastern and Central Europe.