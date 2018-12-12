Bulgarian Head of State: There Can be no Successful Policies Without a Strong Economy

“There can be no successful policies without a strong economy, just as there can be no strong economic performance without an adequate state policy towards businesses, with regard to quality of education, administrative burden, the fight against corruption,” said President Rumen Radev at a meeting with representatives of the Association of the Organizations of Bulgarian Employers.

“Businesses must draw their own conclusions about wage levels and the outflow of skilled workers in recent years,”the President went on to say. He was adamant that he will continue to support Bulgarian companies in expanding their contacts with trade partners not only from the EU but also from the Middle East and other viable regions, reported the Bulgarian National Television.