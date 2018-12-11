GRAVITY CO. will End the Year of their Return with a Concert at Sofia Live Club

After more than four years of absence from the music scene GRAVITY CO. have returned this year with several successful concerts. Initially their performances were declared exclusive and it was not about re-launching the band, reports Dnevnik.



After two fully sold concerts at the beginning of the year, GRAVITY CO. decided to come back permanently. The group will finish 2018. in this spirit with Christmas event at Sofia Live Club, said the organizers of the event.



On December 25, the band will be in the original line up with Yavor Zahariev (vocals), Ivaylo Chalakov (guitar), Petar Samnaliev (programming, keyboards) and Stefanov Popov (drums).



At the concert, the audience will be able to hear selected songs from all albums of the band, and the event is part of the series of Christmas concerts at Sofia Live Club.



Tickets can be purchased in the network of "Eventim" at a price of 15 BGN.