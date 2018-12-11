Anthony Ivanov Ranks 8th at the World Swimming Championship in China

Bulgaria: Anthony Ivanov Ranks 8th at the World Swimming Championship in China

Anthony Ivanov ranks eighth in the 200m butterfly finals at the world swimming championship in a small swimming pool in Hangzhou, China. He finished with a time of 1: 52.40 minutes.

In the series, Ivanov achieved 1: 51.81 minutes, improving his own national record in the discipline.

 The Bulgarian stayed eighth last year at the World Grand Pool in Budapest and Eighth at the European in Glasgow.

"I can not believe yet, really few people will understand what really happened'', he said after the finals.

Daiya Seto of Japan held off Chad Le Clos down the stretch to win gold and set a new world record in the men’s 200 fly final at the 2018 SC World Championships in Hangzhou, as Seto touched in a time of 1:48.24 to break the previous record held by Le Clos of 1:48.56.

