Bulgaria's Тrade Gap More Than Doubles in Jan-Oct

Bulgaria's Тrade Gap More Than Doubles in Jan-Oct

Bulgaria's trade gap widened to 6.3 billion levs ($3.66 billion/3.22 billion euro) in the first ten months of the year, from 3.0 billion levs in the same period of 2017, the country’s statistical office, NSI, said on Tuesday, quoting preliminary data.

Exports added 1.4% on the year, reaching 46.0 billion levs in the January-October period, while imports rose by an annual 8.1% to 52.3 billion levs, NSI said in a statement.

In October alone, Bulgaria's exports increased by 7.4% year-on-year to 5.4 billion levs, while imports grew 13.6% to 6.2 billion levs.

Details follow (in millions of levs):

  Jan-Oct'18 Jan-Oct'17 Oct'18 Oct'17
Exports (FOB) 46,039.8 45,386.6 5,376.1 5,005.2
Imports (CIF) 52,343.2 48,405.9 6,198.0 5,457.6
Balance -6,303.4 -3,019.3 -821.9 452.4

source: NSI, quoted by SeeNews

 

NSI, National Statistical Institute, gap, trade
