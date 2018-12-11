Sofia will not Pay to Light up Again the Eyes of the Monument of Tsar Samuil

Sofia Municipality does not intend to pay to re-light the eyes of King Samuil's monument in Sofia,  said the Deputy Mayor of Culture Todor Chobanov to journalists on Monday.

The diodes placed in the monument's eyes are burned, and for their replacement they need BGN 3,000 and a heavy approval procedure by a number of institutions, and the municipality does not intend to do so. The reason is that under the project were not provided glowing eyes, the diodes were placed by the author Alexander Haytov in an arbitrary manner.

"Everyone was surprised by this unpredictable installation, so we can not maintain a system that is not legally regulated," Chobanov said.

