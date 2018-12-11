Bulgarian Driver Died in a Crash between 3 TIR Trucks in Italy

Bulgarian Driver Died in a Crash between 3 TIR Trucks in Italy

A Bulgarian driver died in a severe crash in a clash between three TIR trucks in Italy, reports 24 hours.

The incident happened on Monday morning on the A4 motorway between Vicenza East and Grisignano di Zocco, heading towards Venice.

According to the authorities' initial information, the three trucks traveled behind each other. The Bulgarian was in the second and crashed into the first one, which suddenly hit the brakes. At this point, however, the Bulgarian truck was hit hard by the third truck. The drivers of the other two trucks were not injured.

