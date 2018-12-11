VAR to be Introduced in Bulgarian Football in 3 Years, Announced the Head of BFU

The video replay system will be introduced at the latest in three years in the Bulgarian Football Championship. This was stated by the Vice-President of BFA Atanas Furnadjiev. He also talked about the claims of CSKA Sofia to the executive director of the headquarters Borislav Popov.

"I do not think there were any mistakes going only one way, and it is undeniable that the VAR system in European football has led to a lot less controversial situations of a referee nature so I look forward to introducing this system in Bulgaria It's time for a VAR to come here It will be one, two or three years at the latest , but that will happen, "Furnadjiev told Blic.