Train Derails in the Area of Svoge

The fast train № 2601 from Sofia to Varna came out of the rails after Rebrovo station with the first cart of the locomotive of the composition. There is a temporary interruption of train movements in the section between Rebrovo and Svoge stations. About 100 people traveled on the train. The train has moved at a low speed and there are no injured passengers, reports Segabg. 

They were in the last wagon of the composition and with the help of another locomotive were returned to Rebrovo. There are buses waiting to take them to Svoge, and then by another train they will travel in the direction of Varna. A wagon download organization was set up with another locomotive. The reasons for the incident are made clear, BDZ announced.

 

