Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva Will Take Part in the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva will take part in the Foreign Affairs Council, which will take place on December 10 in Brussels, reported BGNES.

The meeting will begin with a discussion on topical issues, including the situation in Sri Lanka, Yemen and Syria.

The action plan against disinformation, announced by the EC on 5 December, will also be among the topics that ministers will discuss.

The purpose of the Plan is to ensure the protection of democratic systems and public debate in the light of the upcoming 2019 elections to the European Parliament and some national elections in Member States by 2020, the press office of MFA reported.

The last regular Foreign Affairs Council for this year is held on the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the human rights issue is also on the agenda.

The Council will exchange views on the Western Balkans on a wide range of topics. Ministers will review the current and future commitments of the Union in the region and discuss current events. The workshop will continue with a discussion on Ukraine.

Council topic will also be EU-African Union (AU) cooperation in view of the forthcoming ministerial meeting in January 2019.