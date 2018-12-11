AFIS: According to 58% of Bulgarians Corruption is Growing

Corruption erodes civil morality and is the main cause of distrust of institutions, according to a AFIS study.

The sociological agency recalls that since spring, there has been a sharp increase in the publicly visible fight against corruption in particularly large proportions. Proceedings were brought against figures who became known in the era of the Great Privatization, such as Banev, Arabadzhievi, Staikov, and inspectors and municipal mayor were arrested on suspicion of extortion for bribery.

On the question, "Do you expect they will be sentenced?" 59% are skeptical that at least one of the investigated persons will ultimately be convicted. 30% expect only some of them to be sentenced. Only 6% are of the opinion that everyone will be convicted.

On the question "Do you think corruption in Bulgaria grows, diminishes or remains at the same level?", In December 58% said it was growing, and five times less - 11%, it was decreasing, 32% said it remained same level.

In other words, in a ratio of 5.5 to 1, the opinion that corruption in the country not only does not decrease but increases.

The same question was asked in previous AFIS national surveys in the past 2018 and the proportion responding that corruption is growing fluctuates in the range of 53-58%, while the opposite is between 10 and 11%.

The reasons for this paradoxical reaction can be found in various aspects: assessment of justice, political bias, opinion on social inequality in the country.

Only 20% trust the judiciary as a whole, while 68% do not trust it.

Moreover, on the request to point to two areas where corruption is strongest, 43% refer to justice, 34% - customs, 24% - healthcare, 19% - police, 17% - political parties, 17% - ministry administration, 10% - municipal administrations, 8% - state companies, 6% - education and 2% - other spheres.

To the question "How useful was the privatization for Bulgaria?", Only 3% said that it was absolutely useful. Another 6% think it was mostly useful. The opposite pole has a much greater weight - 32% think it was totally harmful and another 26% - mostly harmful.

The comment is based on data from a national representative survey conducted by AFIS Agency between November 30 and December 4, 2018. 1010 adults are interviewed directly in their homes.