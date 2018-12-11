American Promoter was Arrested for Appropriation of $ 750,000 for a Charity Concert in Bulgaria

American promoter was arrested on suspicion of having appropriated $ 750,000 for a charity concert for homeless children in Bulgaria, AP said, referring to the prosecutor's office.

Robin Di Maggio, a drummer and former music director of the United Nations and a music show, may be charged with financial fraud.

Di Maggio received $ 750,000 after agreeing to help the Peace For You Peace For Me Foundation to organize a charity concert in Bulgaria. But instead of transferring money to musicians, he spent them for personal needs, even buying a house for his ex-wife.

If he is found guilty, Di Maggio may be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. In his career as a drummer, he has been involved in recording albums by Paul Simon and Diana Ross, AP notes.