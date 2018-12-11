Large Amount of illegal Wood Seized in Operation in Stara Zagora Area

About 30 cu m of illegally obtained wood was seized in an operation in the village of Han Asparuhovo, security police chief in Stara Zagora Ilian Iliev said, quoted by Nova TV. He said there was no tension in the area and 8 speedy proceedings were initiated. The seized 30 cu m of wood were illegally obtained from state-owned forestland.

