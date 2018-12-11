The National Palace of Culture Opened the International Book Fair

The 46th edition of the Sofia International Book Fair will start on December 11th.

The book fair represents a major asset in the panel of Bulgarian cultural events, reported investsofia.com

National publishing houses, as well as foreign exhibitors, display their literary production and exchange views during the 6 days event, which takes place in The National Palace of Culture – the home of the book fair since 1993.

More than 200 publishers and 50 000+ visitors will take part in the fair and various authors and new books will be presented. Through its diverse programme of readings, discussions, poetry-and-music, cinema screenings, live music performances, exhibitions and other activities the festival became one of the most creative and well attended cultural events in Bulgaria.

Sofia International Book Fair will take place from December 11, 2018, until December 16, 2018, at The National Palace of Culture, Sofia.