Cloudy Skies over East and Mountain Areas, Snow in Northeast Bulgaria
December 11, 2018, Tuesday
Today the clouds will remain considerable over the eastern and mountainous regions. Light rain in some places along the coast and snow in Northeast Bulgaria and the mountains. Again moderate wind from west-northwest, sometimes strong in the Danube Plain. Maximum temperatures between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia about 3-4°C, meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
