Bulgarian App Measures Harmful Emissions of Each Car Journey

An internet calculator measures the harmful emissions that are released in the environment during trips in cars. This way, in less than a minute, we can understand what is the hidden price that each of us pays for the shortest trip in our own car. The app was developed by a Bulgarian company and is the first of its kind for the country as well as for Europe, reports BNT.

The "MissionEmission" calculator is available for free on the Internet. For the calculation to be precise, first select the vehicle type, then the type of fuel and lastly, the route, which may be in a city, between two settlements or to a different country.

The calculator developers have added an interesting detail to illustrate the harmful effect on the environment.

Dimitar Protogerov: We show how many years it wouyld take to a tree to absorb the pollution generated for a given route and type of car.

It turns out that it takes 63 days for a tree to process the carbon dioxide that a diesel car releases while travelling from the centre of Sofia to Mladost residential quarter. To avoid the harmful effect on the environment, the calculator also shows alternative means of transport and interesting ecological facts.

Dimitar Protogerov: One such interesting fact, we think, is that urban transport is about 90% safer than travelling in your own car. An interesting fact for Bulgaria is that electricity is largely generated from brown coal, which is the largest pollutant, and, respectively, electric cars in Bulgaria generate more emissions than in Northern Europe.

Although dirty air is causing dissatisfaction in Bulgaria, few people would get off the car for ecological considerations to use alternative transport. And when you're out of the country, you can easily see the differences, the creators of the Emissions Calculator are convinced.

Dimitar Protogerov: I was for a month abroad. After I returned, I could hardly breathe in Sofia.

The calculator is already enjoying great interest, especially in Germany and the Scandinavian countries. It is currently only in English, but its creator have the ambition to develop it further and add more interesting data, which is relevant specifically for Bulgaria.