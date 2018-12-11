Bulgaria's Construction Output Rises in October Compared to Last Year

Bulgaria's construction output rose 1.8% year-on-year in October, following a 3.7% annual decrease the month before, the national statistical office, NSI, said on Monday, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data, reports SeeNews

On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, construction production added 3.3% in October, after dropping 1.0% in September, NSI said in a statement.

 

