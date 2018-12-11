The EP Will Vote on a Resolution on the Accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen

The European Parliament will vote today on a resolution on the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen. After discussing a report on the subject yesterday, MEPs announced the full acceptance of Sofia and Bucharest into the Schengen area.

They insist that this be done at the same time as land, sea and air borders. The initiative is the leader of PES Sergey Stanishev, who reminds that stepwise adoption would be highly political and economic disadvantage for Bulgaria and would hamper the implementation of the new European security systems in the country.