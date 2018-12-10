Bulgaria's Central Bank Releases in Circulation a Gold Commemorative Coin

From 10th of December 2018, the Bulgarian National Bank releases in circulation a gold commemorative coin ‘St.Phony Martyr Stefan’ from the series Bulgarian iconography. It will be sold at the BNB teller desks for BGN 860, reports BNT.

From today until December 12, anyone can buy up to two coins, after which there will be no limitations of the number of coins one can purchase.

Besides the BNB teller desks, the coin will be sold in three more banks.