MEP: It Would be Wise to End Clock Change in 2020

The most sensible option is to end time change in 2020, MEP Momchil Nekov, S&D group, said to reporters. He noted that the European Commission’s proposal was 2019, while Austria was proposing 2021. “The important thing is to have the Bulgarian position so as to have a clear mandate to defend in the European Parliament,” Nekov said, quoted by Focus News Agency.

He considers starting a discussion about whether time change should be ended and what time should be chosen – summer or winter.

