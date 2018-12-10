Difficult Road Conditions in Southwest Bulgaria because of Snow

Snow caused difficult road conditions in the region of Blagoevgrad (Southwest Bulgaria) on 10th of December. Lorries weighing more than 12 tonnes were banned to traffic for the area of Predela. Traffic was disrupted at the entrance to Blagoevgrad for a few hours due to a multi-vehicle accident.r. A 19 year-old girl was slightly injured, reports BNT.

Early this morning, three cars crashed because one of the drivers did not keep the required distance from other cars. Traffic on the road to Greece remained blocked for hours.

Road Administration pulled stuck cars in the Predela area.

Strong snowfall went on for several hours, and despite the continued work of the snow ploughing machines, the road was covered with snow. At noon, traffic for heavy goods vehicles weighiong more than 12 tonnes were limited.

Roads all over Southwest Bulgaria are wet and slippery, so traffic police advise drivers to drive with caution.