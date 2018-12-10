European Socialists Re-elected the Former Bulgarian PM Stanishev as PES President

In an emotional speech to the PES Congress delegates in Lisbon, Sergei Stanishev said that today, more than ever, the left-wing political family must be united to save Europe from the destructive populism and arrogance of the EPP. He was re-elected by the European Socialists for a third term as party chairman. The vote was secret, with 270 delegates, 23 against, and 29 abstained.

"The European project is being attacked by two sides: on the one hand, the far-right extremist populists who want to destroy the achievements of the past 70 years by selling a false nostalgia of the past by fueling opposition within and between societies by exploiting the fears of the people, inventing new enemies, "he said in a press release.



"On the other hand, this is the arrogance of the EPP, who argue that the policy of constraints has taken us from the economic crisis, and everything is great and we have to go on like that, but they close their eyes to the deepening inequality, the enormous social cost , which people paid for their policies and which ultimately alienated EU citizens, institutions and politics in general, "he said.

Ahim Post, a member of the German Bundestag and PES Secretary General, thanked Stanishev for his tireless work as PES leader, and described him as "a true European, a real socialist, a real leader."