Begging on the Streets of Sofia was Banned from December 1

The new municipal order for public order in Sofia has been into force from December 1. In addition to raising noise at night and between 2 am and 4 pm, it also prohibits collecting donations in the streets. This means that people lying on the sidewalks and begging will also be subject to sanctions.

The capacity for temporary accommodation - the "Zaharna Fabrika" Crisis Center is around 100 people.

There are also homeless people who, even at low temperatures, do not want to sleep in the shelter, but stay in the subways and near pipes. The homeless and unemployed people, in addition to begging, make money and wash car windows on the streets. But now it is strictly forbidden

Ivan Iliev, importer of the Ordinance: This really is a serious problem because it threatens both the safety of the drivers of the vehicles, the passengers, the pedestrians and the people who go out and offer the service of window cleaning.

If you have decided to make money by playing a musical instrument on the street, you must get permission from the municipality, otherwise you are in violation and you can be fined.