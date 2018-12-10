There will be no Snow for Christmas in Bulgaria, Predicts a Climatologist

Christmas and New Year holidays will be warmer than normal and with no snow. This is predicted by the climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev. The only chance to spend holidays in a snow-covered setting will be on the high mountains, he said.
 
According to Prof. Rachev, the same meteorological situation is expected in the other Balkan countries. "December has begun very cold - colder than the average climatic norm for the first ten days of the month, however we are predicting that temperatures will remain higher than normal in December as well as throughout the winter," the expert said.

"The long-term forecast predicts temperatures about 1 degree above the norm, which is a serious indicator for three months, which does not mean we should not expect frost - there will be periods of mist, frost, rain, snow - the whole winter arsenal will be available "The periods with more sun and higher temperatures will be more noticeable for a longer period of time," Prof. Rachev told Focus.

Roads will be dry, said the climatologist. "For the many people who will travel for Christmas and New Year and are interested in road conditions - we are expecting dry weather," he explained.

A positive trend is observed not only in terms of temperatures, rainfall and mild winters, but also in terms of mists, predicts the climatologist. According to him, by the end of the month they will decrease and will not be held for more than two consecutive days. The dynamics of the atmosphere will be greater, and in combination with the diminishing fog will ensure cleaner air, explained Prof. Rachev.

