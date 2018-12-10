"Garbage" Join the Hills of Rock Festival 2019

The alternative Scottish-American rock band Garbage will be headliners on the third day of the Hill of Rock 2019 festival, whose third edition will be held on 28, 29 and 30 June at the Rowing Base in Plovdiv, organizers from Sofia Music Enterprises announced, reports Dnevnik.



The other two groups that the audience will be able to watch the same day on June 30 are the Swedish Amaranthe and Royal Republic. Organizers promise soon to reveal more groups to be part of the program. Earlier this month, they first announced Whitesnake on the second day of the festival, and then the US hard rock four from the Disturbed, who will headline the first.



The world-famous Garbage was formed in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1993, and their music remains known for the elements of trip-hop, grunge, rock, techno, power pop and alternative rock that intertwine. In their career spanning more than 25 years, they have over 17 million copies of albums sold worldwide, concerts in more than 35 countries, and 6 studio long-track recordings. The vocalist Shirley Manson, the guitarist Duke Eriksson (keyboard and guitar) and Steve Marker (guitar) as well as drummer Butch Vig, who we will see next year in Bulgaria, have been together since the creation.

The Swedish band Amaranthe has its chapter in the history of metal music. On YouTube, their tracks have a total of more than 50 million views, over 100 million listenings in Spotify, and their latest album, Helix, has been successful within just a few weeks, organizers add.

The third group to be included in the festival, Royal Republic, was created in Malmö in 2007. Since then, it has released four studio albums and has played on stage with groups such as Social Distortion, The Subways, Die Toten Hosen and Blink-182.



The three-day tickets for the Hills of Rock 2019 festival are available at a price of 140 leva only until December 31, 2018 on the Iventim network and online.