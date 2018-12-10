The Bulgarian National Library Marks 140 Years since its Creation

Within three years the building of the National Library "St. St. Cyril and Methodius "will be completely renewed. This was announced by the Minister of Culture, Boil Banov, after the commemoration of the anniversary of the oldest cultural institute in the post-liberation Bulgaria. Today, the National Library marks the 140th anniversary of its creation.



Over 8 million library units of the Bulgarian and World Cultural Heritage are preserved at the largest public library in the country, bearing the names of St. Cyril and Methodius Brothers. In 1963 it was named People's, and from 2009 - National, recalled the director of the cultural institution Assoc. Prof. Krassimira Alexandrova.

"The idea for the creation of a public library in Sofia comes April 4, 1878. Teacher Mihail Bobotinov, who is working in the town municipality, then tells about his idea that in order for Sofia to flourish educationally and culturally. The idea is extremely enthusiastic for the governor and the vice-governor, and only a few months later, the library opens its doors for visitors, and on the 28th of November, a memorandum on the establishment of a library committee forward Marin Drinov, and this date is considered the birth of the library. "



The National Library needs renovation, for which funds are already provided. The repair starts with the roof, the halls will be renovated in stages, and the building will acquire the look it deserves for up to three years, said Minister of Culture Boil Banov.