Sofia Municipality is Ready to Discuss New Measures Against Air Pollution

The mechanism of Sofia Municipality for days with dirty air is still being tested, and it is possible to change it, including after proposals from citizens. This was understood by a statement by the chairman of the municipal council Elena Gerdjikov before journalists, while in front of the municipality about 80 people protested because of the heavily polluted air.



Protesters have asked for an earlier green ticket for public transport, and if the air is still polluted to be completely free of charge. According to the disgruntled, among whom were the Green Party co-chairperson Borislav Sandov, Stefan Tafrov from "Yes, Bulgaria" and the municipal councilors from DSB Marta Georgieva, Ivo Bozhkov and Vojislav Todorov from "Normal state", the municipality does not do enough to cope with the problem.



Gerdjikov pointed out that the "green ticket" is the last measure in the action plan of the municipality, which has realized and acknowledged the problem of dirty air "not now, but a few years ago" and works to solve it. "There is even a positive result of this work, and it is evident from the European Court of Auditors report, which states that in 2009 the pollution days in Sofia were 161 and in 2016 - 71," Gerdzhikov said.



The green ticket was launched last week, with 74,478 sold during the day, which is more than the usual weekday sales. The municipality introduced it when the fine particle levels were 3 times above normal in 3 consecutive days.