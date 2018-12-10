Successful Archaeological Year for the Bulgarian National Museum of History

Part of the hundreds of gold and silver coins, as well as jewelry from the medieval treasure of the Kaliakra fortress, found this summer by the team of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bonny Petrunova, Director of the National Museum of History will be presented for the first time.

The valuable exhibits are restored and preserved and will be presented within the framework of the thematic exhibition "Archaeological discoveries of the National Museum of History, Objects, Treasures and Investigators in 2018", which symbolically closes the archaeological year at the National Museum of History. The neglected practice will be restored and the museum will display to the general public finds that came out of the earth layers in the year of their discovery.

The exhibition will be opened on December 13 at 11 AM in the National Museum of History. Its curator is Prof. Dr. Ivan Hristov - Deputy Director of Research at the National Museum of History. The richly arranged showcases will feature the most significant of the over 400 movable cultural assets found during the year. On specially made posters will be illustrated details of the archaeological sites.

The archaeological 2018th year of the National Museum of History was extremely rich, thanks mainly to the efforts of the scientific leaders: Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bonny Petrunova, Prof. Ivan Hristov, Dr. Mariela Inkova, Dr. Margarita Popova, Ph.D. student Violina Kiriakova, Martin Hristov, Pavlina Devlova. In 2018, museum archaeologists from the National Museum of History conducted 21 field studies - 17 archaeological excavations, two field crawls, two geophysical studies and one field survey.

The surveys were carried out with funds from the National Museum of History, the Ministry of Culture, private sponsors and local municipalities. The scale of the field work besides the number of expeditions is also reflected in the fact that the surveys were carried out on the territory of the whole country: the Black Sea coast, the Rhodope Mountains, the Central North and Northwestern Bulgaria, Plana Mountain, Vitosha, Karlovo Valley, Thracian Lowland , Sofia. Local mounds, ancient and medieval fortresses, tombstones and settlements were explored.

The open movable cultural values ​​will enrich the museum fund, and the results of the rich archeological summer for the National Museum of History experts will be published on the pages of the museum's publications.