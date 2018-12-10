18-Year-Old Raped and Suffocated a 70-Year-Old Woman in the town of White Church

18-year-old boy from the town of White Church is arrested for murdering a 70-year-old woman from the same city, the prosecutor's press office said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

He was charged as a defendant for raping a 70-year-old woman on December 6th. As a result of the accused's actions, the woman suffocated, which is the actual reason for her death. The body was found in her home on December 8 from her relatives.

On December 9, the offender was detained for 72 hours before bringing him to court.

From the evidence gathered in the case, a reasonable assumption can be made that he has committed the crime. He will be punished by imprisonment of 10 to 20 years.