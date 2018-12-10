Cloudy with Precipitations, Falling Temperatures, Highs Between 3° and 8°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 10, 2018, Monday // 11:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy with Precipitations, Falling Temperatures, Highs Between 3° and 8°C pixabay.com

The cloud feeding in from west will spread over the whole country today. In the morning, there will be fog in some places in the lowlands and valleys.

Already before noon, light precipitations will start in the western regions, which by the evening will spread over Northeast Bulgaria. Rain in the plains, snow in the mountainous areas. Moderate, in the afternoon sometimes strong nortwest wind will bring cold air, the temperatures will decrease, reaching up to 3-8°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, quoted by Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, weather, winter, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria