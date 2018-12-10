Cloudy with Precipitations, Falling Temperatures, Highs Between 3° and 8°C

The cloud feeding in from west will spread over the whole country today. In the morning, there will be fog in some places in the lowlands and valleys.

Already before noon, light precipitations will start in the western regions, which by the evening will spread over Northeast Bulgaria. Rain in the plains, snow in the mountainous areas. Moderate, in the afternoon sometimes strong nortwest wind will bring cold air, the temperatures will decrease, reaching up to 3-8°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, quoted by Focus News Agency.