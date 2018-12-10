Brown Bear and Her Little One was Shot by Camera in the Area of Vitosha

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 10, 2018, Monday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Brown Bear and Her Little One was Shot by Camera in the Area of Vitosha

A bear with her little one was shot in the area of ​​the State hunting site "Vitosha-Studena", reported FOCUS News Agency. The Regional Inspectorate was working on a case related to bear attack over a big beehive located in a private property in the region of the farm, within the limits of Vitosha Nature Park.


The beehives were located in a private property in the hunting area. Experts from the Biodiversity, Protected Areas and Zones Department have identified the damage and have placed photographers. On December 4 and 6, the devices captured the animals.


The brown bear, which is found in Bulgaria, is a protected species included in the Red Book, remind experts. 

Although it is a huge animal, actually, Bulgarian bears are quite shy and avoid people, so it’s not a common thing to meet them in the wild. Usually the bear senses his presence from a distance and retires. More dangerous may be meeting with a mother with a little bear, because then she becomes extremely aggressive, protecting her little one.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bear, attack, Vitosha, Bulgaria, brown bear
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria