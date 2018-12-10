Natural Gas to Rise by 3.5% From January

Natural gas to rise by 3.5% from January.

Bulgargaz submitted this request to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, BNR announced. The regulator explained that such an increase would not require a change in the price of heating, hot water and electricity.

The Commission is expected to consider and approve Bulgargaz's proposal by the end of the month. In July, the Commission approved a price increase of 10.81% to 400.95 BGN / 1000 cubic meters or 37.79 BGN / MWh (excluding excise duty and VAT).

