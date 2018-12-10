Bulgarian Beekeepers Go on a Protest

Beekeepers from all over Bulgaria are protesting today at the Ministry of Agriculture. Dissatisfaction with the industry is related to the aid to the sector.

In front of Darik, the chairman of the United Bulgarian Apiculture Union, Mihail Mihaylov, said: "After four reports on poor weather conditions, low honey yields in many places, we wanted the minimum state aid scheme to be open to beekeepers , but so far this has not been done - it is one of our demands - to immediately open this scheme to assist beekeepers for these reasons, but at the same time we want a fee of 40 levs per registered bee family and this is based on analysis sent in an open letter to the ministry. "

Mikhailov recalled that last year at the end of October, there was a protest beekeepers on this occasion: "It was with another request for organic beekeeping. Now we put other additional requests, that part of the problems we have and they are now five, so the demand is not just for money, but also for a prospect regarding the pay for pollination by bees. "