German Rail Strikes Cause Widespread Delays

Long-distance rail travel has come to a halt across Germany, with regional trains also heavily affected, especially in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and the southwestern cities of Karlsruhe and Mannheim. There are also cancelations in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, Hamburg and Lower Saxony, reported DW.

In the capital Berlin, no city trains (S-Bahn) are expected to run. In Bavaria, there will be hardly any trains.

Workers have walked off the job after pay talks between the country's main railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) and the EVG rail trade union broke down without agreement.

The so-called warning comes just a day after DB increased the price of rail tickets by an average of 1.9 percent.

What travelers need to know: