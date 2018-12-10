B92: "Kosovo is tarnishing European Union's reputation"

The strengthening of the presence of NATO and the EU in the Balkans leads to a deeper destabilization of Europe, Sergei Lavrov has said, B92 reports.



The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Moscow is concerned about these aspirations.



"The situation in the Balkans cause for concern. We see that NATO and the European Union are stepping up efforts to increase their presence in the region. They are putting the countries in the region before a false choice: whether they want to be with Moscow, or with Washington and Brussels," Lavrov has told the Geek newspaper Efimerida ton Sintakton.



The inability of the European Union to make the self-proclaimed Kosovo to fulfill its obligations is putting a question mark over its entire reputation, Lavrov is quoted as saying.



According to the Russian official, such activities "deepen the destabilization of the European security structure, lead to increasing tensions and new lines of division".



Sputnik is reporting that Lavrov told this to the Greek newspaper.



"Kosovo remains the epicenter of instability (in the Balkans). Pristina is not only openly sabotaging the implementation of the (Brussels) agreement with Belgrade reached with EU's mediation, but is also undertaking provocative measures," Lavrov said.