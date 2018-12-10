BREXIT BETRAYAL MARCH: Thousands March Through London Demanding HARD Brexit

THOUSANDS of anti-EU protesters yesterday marched in a Brexit Betrayal rally led by controversial activist Tommy Robinson at the same time as a rival opposition demonstration took place, The Daily Express reports.



Protesters carried banners, signs and flags as they descended on central London for the pro-Brexit rally. UKIP leader Gerard Batten was among crowds of demonstrators calling for Brexit.



Protesters held signs reading "Brexit means exit" and "make Brexit happen" as they took part in the march which ended outside the Houses of Parliament.



Addressing the crowds, Mr Batten said: "If Parliament does not take Britain out of the European Union it will be the biggest constitutional crisis since the English Civil War.



"In 1642 the king put himself in opposition to parliament. Parliament won and the king lost his head.