Macedonian Foreign Ministry Reacts after a Speech by Bulgaria's Defense Minister

The Macedonian Foreign Ministry has come up with a serious reaction following the threat of Bulgaria's Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov that Bulgaria will prevent Macedonia from entering NATO and the European Union if our neighbor does not recognize our common history until 1944.

In a statement, Karakachanov notes that he will not accept people with vague views and with a reader of history to sneak into NATO and the European Union, on the back and at the expense of Bulgaria and historical justice. Even less, introducing the Macedonian language in the background.

A reply from Skopje immediately followed. The Foreign Ministry's position states that a signed friendship agreement implies mutual understanding, respect and concern for the neighbor's interests. The ministry adds that Macedonia will continue its active, constructive and good neighborly policy in the spirit of the signed treaty.

"We have signed a friendship agreement and will build friendship, but that implies mutual understanding, respect and concern for the neighbor's interests. The Republic of Macedonia will continue to pursue its active, constructive and good neighborly policy in the spirit of the signed treaty with Bulgaria and of the European values ​​that the two countries are leading, "Macedonian officials said.