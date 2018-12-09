NIMH: Fairy Skies in Western Bulgaria and Rainfalls in the Southeastern Parts are Expected

The atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease. It will be lower than the average for December. Today, from the west, the cloudness will temporarily decrease, but for most of the day over Eastern Bulgaria it will remain significant and rainfalls are expected in the Southwestern part of the country. It will blow mild to moderate wind from west-northwest, which will turn from south to southwest in the afternoon. The maximal temperatures between 5 ° and 10 ° are expected, in Sofia - about 5 °. Such is the forecast for the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, reports FOCUS News Agency.

In the night from West, the cloudness will increase again and rainfalls are epected and the wind will orient from Northwest, it will be moderate, and colder air will start to penetrate .

Over the Black Sea the cloudnesss will be significant and raifalls are expected on the southern coast. The maximal temperatures will be between 8 ° and 10 °. The sea water temperature is 8-9 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

In the mountains sunny weather is expected. Moderate western wind will blow. The maximal temperature at 1200 meters will be about 4 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 2 °.