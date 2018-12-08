How will Bulgarians Rest over Christmas and New Year Holidays?

Christmas and New Year approach. Bulgarians are already planning their vacations during the holidays and booking their trips. But how are we going to rest this year?
 
The bigger cluster of non-working days is around Christmas. Officially they will be on 24, 25 and 26 December. However, festivities for many may begin on 22 December - Saturday.
 
Traditionally, the days between Christmas and New Year are working as they will be during the week. So this year on 27 and 28 December, Wednesday and Thursday, we will have to switch to working mode.

December 31 will also be a working day as it is on Monday. For the New Year we will only rest on January 1, 2019.

The first working week of the new year for all should start on January 2nd.

