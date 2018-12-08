Six Dead, Dozens Hurt in Italy Nightclub Incident

At least six people died and dozens were injured in a stampede when panic broke out during a rap concert at an Italian nightclub early Saturday, reports AFP

Media reports said the suspected use of a pepper spray-like substance sparked the chaos at the venue in the town of Corinaldo, near Ancona in central Italy.

