Six Dead, Dozens Hurt in Italy Nightclub Incident
At least six people died and dozens were injured in a stampede when panic broke out during a rap concert at an Italian nightclub early Saturday, reports AFP.
Media reports said the suspected use of a pepper spray-like substance sparked the chaos at the venue in the town of Corinaldo, near Ancona in central Italy.
