Nearly 300 Detained as Paris Braces for 'Yellow Vest' Protests

Paris police detained nearly 300 people Saturday ahead of fresh anti-government "yellow vest" protests which authorities fear could turn violent for a third weekend in a row, reports AFP. Clad in their luminous road safety jackets, dozens of demonstrators -- who accuse President Emmanuel Macron of only looking out for the rich -- gathered at dawn on the Champs-Elysees, the scene last Saturday of the worst rioting in Paris for decades.

"We had to come to Paris to be heard," said protester Herve Benoit, arriving with three friends from the Dordogne in western France.

He called on the government to boost people's spending power and increase taxes on the wealthiest.

By 8.40 am (0740 GMT) police had already detained 278 people.

Some 8,000 police were deployed, carrying out checks on people arriving at train stations and at protest hotspots such as the Champs-Elysees and Bastille monument.