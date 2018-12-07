Bus with Children Crashes near Sofia

Bus with Children Crashes near Sofia

Three children suffered in a severe crash between a school bus and a car. The incident happened near Dolno Kamartsi, NOVA reported.

The signal was submitted at 17.40. Ambulances from Pirdop and Elin Pelin were sent on site. This was reported by Emergency spokeswoman Katya Sungarska.

The children are transported to the St. Anna Hospital in Sofia. The victims are 16, 13 and 12 years old. Children have head injuries but there is no danger to their lives.

It is still unclear how many children traveled on the bus.

