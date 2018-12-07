Worker from Haskovo was Admitted to a Hospital with 70% Burns
There is danger to the life of a worker injured in an accident. On December 6, the emergency telephone in the Haskovo government received a signal that a 44-year-old man working at private production base had received 70% body burns as a result of boiling.
The victim was transported to the Plovdiv clinic for burns, life threatening.
The Labor Inspectorate was also notified.
