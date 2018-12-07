Worker from Haskovo was Admitted to a Hospital with 70% Burns

Society » INCIDENTS | December 7, 2018, Friday // 15:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Worker from Haskovo was Admitted to a Hospital with 70% Burns

There is danger to the life of a worker injured in an accident. On December 6, the emergency telephone in the Haskovo government received a signal that a 44-year-old man working at private production base had received 70% body burns as a result of boiling.

The victim was transported to the Plovdiv clinic for burns, life threatening.

The Labor Inspectorate was also notified.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria