Bulgarian Parliament Postpones on First Reading Identity Papers with Electronic Identification to January 2020
The introduction of identity papers with electronic identification is postponed from January 2019 to January 1, 2020, according to amendments passed on first reading in Parliament today, Focus News Agency reports.
Most of the amendments, approved by 95 to 25 and 11 abstentions, enable the issuance of identity cards to NATO employees as of mid-2020.
