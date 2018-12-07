Bulgarian Parliament Postpones on First Reading Identity Papers with Electronic Identification to January 2020

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 7, 2018, Friday // 15:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Postpones on First Reading Identity Papers with Electronic Identification to January 2020

The introduction of identity papers with electronic identification is postponed from January 2019 to January 1, 2020, according to amendments passed on first reading in Parliament today, Focus News Agency reports.

Most of the amendments, approved by 95 to 25 and 11 abstentions, enable the issuance of identity cards to NATO employees as of mid-2020.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria