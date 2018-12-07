Bulgarian GDP in the 3rd Quarter of 2018 is 29 822 million BGN

According to the preliminary data, Gross Domestic Product at current prices in the third quarter of 2018 is 29 822 million BGN.

The GDP per person amounted to 4 236 BGN.

In USD terms at average quarterly exchange rate of 1.68233 BGN per dollar, the GDP amounted to 17 726 Million USD or 2 518 dollars per person. In Euro terms, the GDP is 15 248 million Euro or 2 166 Euro per person.

Gross value added (GVA)2 at current prices in the third quarter of 2018 equals to 26 116 million BGN. As compared to the third quarter of 2017 the share of the agricultural sector in the gross value added of the economy decreases with 0.8 percentage points to 7.2%. The share of industrial sector decreases with 0.9 percentage points to 27.6%. The relative share of value added from service activities increases from 63.5% to 65.2% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the seasonally adjusted data, GDP in the third quarter of 2018 increased by 0.7% compared with the previous quarter . In the third quarter of 2018 gross value added of the total economy rises also by 0.7%.

According to the preliminary estimates of GDP by expenditure aproach, in the third quarter of 2018 compared with the previous quarter, the final consumption increased by 1.4%. For the same period, gross fixed capital formation decreased by 1.5%. In the third quarter of 2018, seasonally adjusted imports of goods and services decreases its level compared to the previous quarter by 0.8%, while exports of goods and services has a positive growth of 1.7%.